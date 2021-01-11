WeOwn (CHX) One Day Volume Tops $498,701.00

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WeOwn has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. WeOwn has a market cap of $1.08 million and $498,701.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WeOwn alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00041583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.63 or 0.00329146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.79 or 0.03913014 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

WeOwn Coin Trading

WeOwn can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeOwn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeOwn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.