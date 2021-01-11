Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.41. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WAL stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,800. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

