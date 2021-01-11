Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,011 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 49,934 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 932,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Western Digital by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.87.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $51.82 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

