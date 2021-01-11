WeTrust Market Capitalization Tops $484,781.22 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $484,781.22 and approximately $6.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00040975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00035599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00322627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.00 or 0.03614510 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

