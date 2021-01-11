Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

WPM stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.73. 2,494,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,731. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

