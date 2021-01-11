Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $179.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $223,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

