Whiting Petroleum Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.12). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

WLL stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 910,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after buying an additional 2,541,633 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,230,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,260,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

