Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires 4,809 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.6% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,699 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,562,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,512,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,095,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 596,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,613,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.