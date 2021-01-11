Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $1,044,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $62.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,120.07. The company had a trading volume of 148,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,181.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,148.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

