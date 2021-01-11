William Blair Comments on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

AJG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $120.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

