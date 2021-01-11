William Blair Weighs in on Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,795.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

