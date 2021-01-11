William Blair Weighs in on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WLTW. ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $203.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62,078 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,168,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

