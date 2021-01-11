Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,870. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM traded up $4.27 on Monday, hitting $112.16. 25,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.41. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

