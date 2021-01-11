WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.00

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 7317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

WSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,552,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,073 shares of company stock worth $7,686,703. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.