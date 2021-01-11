WillScot Mobile Mini Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 9,352 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,832% compared to the average volume of 484 call options.

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares in the company, valued at $24,552,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,345,589.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,073 shares of company stock worth $7,686,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.98. 17,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,820. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

