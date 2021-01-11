Wing Price Tops $13.23 (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Wing token can currently be bought for approximately $13.23 or 0.00037427 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $11.31 million and $3.75 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00109174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00068139 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00253499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00061295 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,910.55 or 0.87444058 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,354,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,724 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

