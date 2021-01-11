WINk Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $21.14 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006064 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.