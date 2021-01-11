Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA) vs. Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Head to Head Contrast

Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Winmill & Co. Incorporated has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Winmill & Co. Incorporated and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmill & Co. Incorporated N/A N/A N/A Fidus Investment 26.80% 9.15% 4.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Winmill & Co. Incorporated and Fidus Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmill & Co. Incorporated N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fidus Investment $77.11 million 4.29 $48.47 million $1.44 9.40

Fidus Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Winmill & Co. Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Winmill & Co. Incorporated shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Winmill & Co. Incorporated and Fidus Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmill & Co. Incorporated 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidus Investment 0 1 4 0 2.80

Fidus Investment has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.40%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than Winmill & Co. Incorporated.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Winmill & Co. Incorporated on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winmill & Co. Incorporated

Winmill & Co. Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management and distribution of mutual funds. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in New York, New York.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

