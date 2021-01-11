Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.48

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 9005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

WIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Investec lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after buying an additional 413,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 16.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,560 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Wipro by 20.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,258 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Wipro by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,723,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,867 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

