WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.92 and last traded at $32.05. Approximately 111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

