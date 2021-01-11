Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Downgraded to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $11.92. 3,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 216,235 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 49,370 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

