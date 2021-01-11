Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

NYSE HP traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,120. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

