Wolfe Research Lowers ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) to Underperform

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PUMP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,846. The company has a market cap of $794.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ProPetro by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.