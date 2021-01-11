WOM Protocol (WOM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.84 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $16.16 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00325839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.26 or 0.03912394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

