Woodcoin Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $38,200.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,774.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $973.66 or 0.03064305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00388646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.07 or 0.01337781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00558296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00474073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00257895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00021423 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

