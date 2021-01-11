Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Rating Increased to Hold at Truist

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $101.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00. Truist’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.20% from the company’s previous close.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of WWD opened at $125.00 on Monday. Woodward has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.47.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,230 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth $78,079,000. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Woodward by 4.6% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 8.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 493,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

