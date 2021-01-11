World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

WWE stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 221,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,118,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

