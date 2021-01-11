Worldcore Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Worldcore token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcore has a total market cap of $123,683.93 and $1.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Worldcore has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00335023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,355.25 or 0.03903091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Worldcore

Worldcore (WRC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.eu . Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

