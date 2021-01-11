Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 1,837,065 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,707,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,082.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,753.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

