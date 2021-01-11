Wrapped BNB Price Down 13% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $36.10 or 0.00113627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $63.28 million and $49.55 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00113980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00281459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00068740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00066227 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,127.32 or 0.85375049 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,752,742 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

