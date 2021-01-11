Wrapped NXM Market Cap Hits $38.25 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00110466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00066715 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00062079 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,811.32 or 0.86043956 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.