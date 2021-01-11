Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WISH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WISH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. Wright Investors’ Service has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $24.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

