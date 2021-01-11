Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.26% from the company’s previous close.

WISH has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Investors’ Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

OTCMKTS:WISH opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. Wright Investors’ Service has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

