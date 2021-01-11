Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

Wright Investors’ Service stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. Wright Investors’ Service has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

