Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wright Investors’ Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

OTCMKTS:WISH opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. Wright Investors’ Service has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

