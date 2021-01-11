Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

OTCMKTS:WISH opened at $20.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Wright Investors’ Service has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

