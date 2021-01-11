Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) Now Covered by William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Wright Investors’ Service stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. Wright Investors’ Service has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

