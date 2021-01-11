Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

Shares of WISH opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. Wright Investors’ Service has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

