Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.35% from the stock’s previous close.
WISH opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. Wright Investors’ Service has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.
About Wright Investors’ Service
Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Wright Investors' Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Investors' Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.