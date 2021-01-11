Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.35% from the stock’s previous close.

WISH opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. Wright Investors’ Service has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Get Wright Investors' Service alerts:

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Investors' Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Investors' Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.