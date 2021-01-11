Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYND. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

WYND stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -393.38 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

