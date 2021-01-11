X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0000

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $43,753.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008219 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 738.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000094 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,677,158,136 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

