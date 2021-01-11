Xaya Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a market cap of $1.85 million and $2,959.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,389,956 coins and its circulating supply is 45,247,829 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

