Xencor, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.69) Per Share (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Xencor in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.69) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.72). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $49.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

