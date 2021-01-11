Xensor (XSR) Market Cap Tops $15.61 Million

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Xensor has a market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $3,864.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xensor has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Xensor token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00041541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.02 or 0.00326226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.56 or 0.03915521 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Xensor Profile

Xensor is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,666,146 tokens. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot . The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc/index_en.html

Xensor Token Trading

