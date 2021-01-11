XIO (XIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.38 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One XIO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges. XIO has a market cap of $7.38 million and $342,831.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000052 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 73.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000118 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,225,477 tokens. XIO’s official website is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

Buying and Selling XIO

XIO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

