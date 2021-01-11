XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) Sets New 1-Year High at $5,200.00

XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and last traded at GBX 5,118.15 ($66.87), with a volume of 905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,080 ($66.37).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,513.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,245.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40.

About XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Limited (XPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power Limited (XPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.