XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) shot up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.51 and last traded at $58.58. 372,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 259,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.53 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $211,871.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,941,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,507,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Constantine sold 8,019 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $218,678.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,604,178 shares in the company, valued at $43,745,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,662 shares of company stock worth $9,925,707. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,087,000. State Street Corp increased its position in XPEL by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 66,905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in XPEL by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $1,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

