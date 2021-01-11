XPEL Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,119 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,126% compared to the average daily volume of 230 call options.

In related news, Director John Constantine sold 8,019 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $218,678.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,604,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,745,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 42,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $2,147,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,662 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,707. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,087,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 165.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 66,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 595.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 53,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter worth $739,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of XPEL traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,720. XPEL has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.25 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

