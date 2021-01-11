XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XPO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.41.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $125.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,117,000 after buying an additional 1,634,711 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $18,138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 1,008.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 166,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 140.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 131,920 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $10,776,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

