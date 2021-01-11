XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Short Interest Update

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 517.9% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.
XTL Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.
